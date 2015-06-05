Residents will be seeing Alton Police officers out on a pair of new iForce bikes this summer after a gift was delivered on Wednesday.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons was very excited about the donation of iForce Police bikes to the force.

“Our other bikes are 16 years old,” he said. “It was very nice to get these things. They are really sharp. Right now we have about eight guys who have taken online training course for these bikes and will be using them. You will see more bike patrols downtown and at the amphitheater. We will also be doing some work on the trails. This Saturday at the M.S. Walk, there will be guys on bikes doing that.”

Jerry Kane, MCT managing director said he was ecstatic MCT was able to do this for Alton, Edwardsville and Maryville Police. He said he wants to see multiple forms of transportation in the area and the bike patrols will also help the agency with the trails close to Alton.

Kane, along with Jake Simmons and Alton Mayor Brant Walker and other Alton officers were given the two iForce police bicycles Wednesday at the Confluence Trail just outside the National Great Rivers Museum and Melvin Price Locks and Dam 26.

Alton's bikes are aging and in need of replacement. Simmons reinstated bike patrols in 2013 after working on the two older bikes.

Tom Harp, owner of Wild Trake Bikes, also was present, at the event.

The iForce bikes are of a $2,500 value. Each bike has vehicle grade sirens with sounds and flashing LED lights.

S.J. Morrison, a spokesperson for MCT, said he echoes Kane’s belief that alternative transportation modes are needed.

“This will make our communities safer,” he said. “When law enforcement is seen on bikes, they are more approachable by the public on streets and trails,” Morrison said. “Because all of our buses are equipped with bike racks, it will also extend the reach of officers with bikes. The bikes can fit on the bus for a ride across town. This seems like a natural fit for us.”

