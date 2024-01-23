ALTON - A proposed partnership to host a Formula 1 powerboat championship race in Alton called the “2024 Alton Midwest Nationals” is on the agenda for Alton city officials to consider this week.

If approved, the 2024 Alton Midwest Nationals would take place from Friday, June 21, 2024 to Sunday, June 23, 2024. The race course would consist of a seven-turn loop near the Alton riverfront area of the amphitheater, where there would also be “fan viewing” and “pit area” seating areas.

According to “introduction” documents submitted to city officials by F1 Powerboat Championship, “The Formula 1 Powerboat Championship is a 6-8 race series contested across North America from May through October.”

“Established in 2017, the series features weekend long community events highlighted by 20+ Formula 1 boats reaching speeds of 120 mph,” they state in the introduction. “The up-close and personal, deck to deck, sponson-banging competition creates thrills rarely experienced by powerboat racing fans.

“Each race is more than a series of one-day events, but have evolved into marquee multi-interest weekend long community festivals. F1PC produces some of the largest entertainment events in the major markets they visit, attracting tourism dollars to the local economy while entertaining its huge global audience.”

At their next meeting, the Alton Committee of the Whole is set to consider an agreement with “Southern Professional Outboard Racing Tour.” According to that resolution, “the City of Alton and Southern Professional Outboard Racing Tour desire to enter into an Agreement to host a Southern Professional Outboard Racing Tour Series Circuit.”

Following the cancellation of their typical Monday meeting due to inclement weather, the Committee of the Whole is set to discuss and/or vote on this item at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. To instantly see whether it passes, tune in live on Riverbender.com or the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

