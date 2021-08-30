

ALTON - The changes in Public School Stadium turf, bleachers, and track have made it into one of the showcase fields of the entire region. Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick, M.S., CAA, said there will be a celebration of the remodel project before game time at 6:45 p.m. Friday.

Dignitaries will be recognized at midfield at 6:45 in regard to their work and support of the Public School Stadium remodel project. After the recognition, Alton will host Quincy High School in its first game in the new facility this season.

"We will honor the individuals who made this project a success and kick off the football season as well as the new artificial turf and stadium remodel," Kusnerick said. "We didn't have an opportunity to honor and celebrate this event last spring because there were attendance restrictions in place."

The athletic director said, as everyone knows, the football season was disrupted last fall and didn't happen until the spring of 2021 because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

"So many key people were involved in the entire process, and it will be neat to properly recognize their efforts and thank them," Kusnerick said.

