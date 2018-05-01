COLLINSVILLE – The final push for the upcoming end-of-season girls track meets got under way Friday evening with the Collinsville Invitational meet at Kahok Stadium.

Edwardsville and Alton took part in the nine-team event, with Belleville East winning over crosstown rival Belleville West, the Lancers scoring 132 points and Maroons 110.5, followed by the Redbirds (107), Triad (90), O'Fallon (85), the Tigers (76), Hazelwood East (61), Chatham Glenwood (55.5) and the host Kahoks (31).

“We had a pretty good day,” said Redbird coach Jaida Moore. “We're still working to hit those times for state (the qualifying times and marks for the IHSA state track meet May 17-19 in Charleston); we had a lot of girls PR today. Laila McNeal break (the meet record) in the long jump (with a 19-1.5 leap, topping the mark of 18-2 set two years ago by Glenwood's Allison Woerner). She's looking great, she was on our 4x100 (relay team that finished second in 49.01 seconds behind the Lancers' 48.72).

“Katie Mans won the high jump (with a leap of 5-2) and Jeanea (Epps, who won the 100 meters in 12.31 seconds and the 200 in 25.85 seconds); she dropped her time today and had a PR in the 200. It's just great to finally see things fall into place as we're inching closer and closer to state. We're figuring out what works for each of these athletes, and it's finally great to see things working so close to state.”

“Our distance crew came out strong again,” said Tiger coach Camilla Eberlin; the Tigers went 1-3 in the 3200 meters with Melissa Spencer winning in 11:42.13 and Katelyn Singh taking third in 11:49.22, with Triad's Maddie Keller finishing in between them win 11:47.64 and EHS finished 1-2 in the 1600 meters with Abby Schrobilgen winning in 5:26.61 and Hannah Stuart right behind in 5:28.32.

“We finished the race with a good effort by our 4x400 (team of Lorie Cashdollar, Elise Krone, Rachel Kubicek and Jaydi Swanson winning the event). “Our 4x400 set a PR for the season; Elise Krone ran her best split she's run all season. I'm proud of them – they came out and competed, it was a nice day to run (temperatures were around 70 under sunny skies).”

Among other top performances on the day for Alton included a fourth in the pole vault by Lauren Weiner, who had a leap of 8-0; Bria Thurman, fourth in the shot put with a toss of 36-7; a second in the 4x100 relay by Rashia Johnson, McNeal, Epps and Germaiya Wallace in 49.01 seconds; a 2-3 finish in the 800 meters by Eva Schwabb (2:27.53) and Jessica Markel 2:29.50; a third in the 4x200 relay by Epps, Johnson, Katie Mans and Sierra Stahlschmidt in 1:46.95; Wallace a third in the 400 meters (1:01.38) and a sixth from Kellie Mans (1:02.68); Johnson a sixth in the 200 (26.40); and a fourth in the 4x400 from Wallace, Markel, Kellie Mans and Schwabb.

Top performances on the day by Edwardsville included a third in the high jump from Brooke Allen (5-0); a 35-8 toss from Haley Sparks, good for sixth in the shot put and an eighth from Quianna Johnson with a 32-9.5 put; Alyssa Johnson, a sixth in the discus throw (100-5) and an eighth from Sparks (92-0); a win from Swanson, Krone, Maddie Miller and Abby Korak in the 4x800 relay with a 9:37.90 clocking; and a win from Cashdollar in the 800 in 2:18.07 and sixth from Kaitlyn Loyet in 2:32.28.

Triad's top performances on the day included a 2-3 finish in the pole vault from Alyssa Postma (8-6) and Bridget Coolican (8-0); Kelly Pottorf a win in the shot put (40-4) and third in the discus (109-4); a sixth in the 4x100 relay from Faith Grapperhaus, Alexa Seger, Isabel Averill and Kyleigh Barton in 50.26 seconds; Haley Jackson (2:29.94) and Alyssa Kowalski (2:30.81) going 4-5 in the 800; and Sydney Hartoin second in the 400 in 1:00.01.

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL GIRLS

TRACK AND FIELD MEET RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

Belleville West, 132; Belleville East, 110.5; Alton, 107; Triad, 90; O'Fallon, 85; Edwardsville, 76; Hazelwood East, 61; Chatham Glenwood, 55.5; Collinsville, 31

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (TOP THREE)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, 5-2; Mya Hammond, Chatham Glenwood, 5-2; Brooke Allen, Edwardsville, 5-0

POLE VAULT: Sandy Sledge, Belleville East, 9-9; Alyssa Postma, Triad, 8-6; Bridget Coolican, Triad, 8-0

LONG JUMP: Laila McNeal, Alton, 19-1.5 (Meet Record); Brittany Walker, Belleville West, 17-9; Kayla Gordon, O'Fallon, 18-6.5

TRIPLE JUMP: Brittany Walker, Belleville West, 36-6.5; La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West, 35-11; August White, Chatham Glenwood, 34-7

SHOT PUT: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, 40-4; Mackenzie Bray, Chatham Glenwood, 39-4.5; Amy Wagner, O'Fallon, 37-11

DISCUS THROW: Nola Johnson, Belleville West, 122-5; Mackenie Bray, Chatham Glenwood, 116-5; Kelly Pottorff, Triad, 109-4

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X800 RELAY: O'Fallon, 11:16.10; Hazelwood East, 12:48.90

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, 9:37.90 (Swanson, Krone, Miller, Korak); Belleville East, 9:57.10; O'Fallon, 10:13.50

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Belleville East, 51.17 seconds; Hazelwood East, 51.36; Belleville West, 52.36

4X100 RELAY: Belleville West, 48.72 seconds; Alton, 49.01 (Johnson, McNeal, Epps, Wallace); Hazelwood East, 49,84

3200 METERS: Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, 11:42.13; Maddie Keller, Triad, 11:47.64; Katelyn Singh, Edwardsville, 11:49.22

100 HURDLES: Kelvi Searcy, Belleville West, 15.18 seconds; Tykazia Jones, Belleville West, 15.58; Aaliyah Thomas, Belleville East, 15.67

100 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, 12.31 seconds; Sidney Martin, Hazelwood East, 12.51; Kiyarah McMillian, 12.74

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, 2:18.07; Eva Schwabb, Alton, 2:27.53; Jessica Markel, Alton, 2:29.50

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Belleville East, 1:49.94; Belleville West, 1:50.74; O'Fallon, 1:52.63

4X200 RELAY: Belleville West, 1:44.53; Belleville East, 1:45.86; Alton, 1:46.95 (Epps, Johnson, Katie Mans, Stahlschmidt)

400 METERS: Laila Graham, Belleville East, 59.98 seconds; Sydney Hartoin, Triad, Triad, 1:00.01; Germaiya Wallace, Alton, 1:01.38

300 HURDLES: Essence Winters, Belleville East, 46.99 seconds; Miraya Wright, Belleville East, 49.24; Carmen Carter, Hazelwood East, 50.66

1600 METERS: Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville, 5:26.61; Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, 5:28.32; Maddie Collins, O'Fallon, 5:42.52

200 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, 25.85 seconds; Faith Grapperhaus, Triad, 26.26; Breonni Bacon, Collinsville, 26.33

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, 4:22.90 (Daughtery, Schollmier, Loyet, Korak); Belleville West, 4:23.61; Belleville East, 4:24.22

4X400 RELAY: O'Fallon; Edwardsville (Cashdollar, Krone, Kubicek, Swanson); Belleville East; Alton, fourth (Wallace, Markel, Kellie Mans, Schwabb)

