O'FALLON – Alton's Katie Mans took honors in the high jump while the Redbirds' Jeanea Epps won twice, Triad's Kelly Pottorff won the shot put and took third in the discus throw and Edwardsville's Lorie Cashdollar won the 800 and was on the winning 4x400 relay team to highlight Friday's O'Fallon Girls Invitational track meet.

The host Panthers took first in the meet with 128 points, edging Belleville East by a point; Alton took third with 105.5 points, Belleville west fourth with 100 points and Edwardsville fifth with 90 points on the day; Triad was the only other area team in the meet and the Knights finished sixth with 66 points.

Mans leaped 5-2 to win the high jump, with teammate Lalia McNeal taking sixth at 4-8. Other top finishes on the day included Jeanea Epps winning in the 100 (12.48 seconds) and 200 (26.10 seconds); Lauren Weiner in the pole vault, fifth with a jump of 8-0; McNeal in the long jump, second with a leap of 17-2.5; Bria Thurman in the shot put, fourth with a toss of 34-0; fourth in the freshman-sophomore 4x100 relay (Katie Holman, Sierra Stahlschmidt, Koran Mason-El and Germaiya Wallace) in 52.96 seconds; and Stahlschmidt was third in the 100 hurdles in 16.97 seconds.

Cashdollar won the 800 in 2:29.39 and joined Rachel Kubicek, Maddie Miller and Jaydi Swanson to win the 4x400 relay in 4:04.95; Abby Schrobilgen won the 3,200 meters in 11:46.99, with Kaitlyn Singh finishing fourth in 12:16.69; Abby Korak (5:08.50) and Melissa Spencer (5:25.84) finished 2-3 in the 1,600 meters; the 4x800 relay team of Elise Krone, Maddie Miller, Kaitlyn Loyet and Swanson won in 10:12.53.

Pottorff had a toss of 40-10 to win the shot put and took third in the discus throw with a 112-5 throw, while Denise D'Antonio finished second in the triple jump with a 33.9.25 leap and Sydney Hartoin was third in the 400 in 1:01.27.

O'FALLON GIRLS INVITATIONAL RESULTS

TEAM STANDINGS

O'Fallon, 128; Belleville East, 127; Alton, 105.5; Belleville West, 100; Edwardsville, 90; Triad, 66; Burlington Central, 54; Freeburg, 53.5; Carbondale, 31; Collinsville, 30; Waterloo, 10

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (AREA TEAMS ONLY)

HIGH JUMP: Katie Mans, Alton, first (5-2); Lalia McNeal, Alton, sixth (4-8); Bailey Grigg, Triad, ninth (4-6); Emma Herman, Edwardsville, 11th (4-6)

POLE VAULT: Lauren Weiner, Alton, fifth (8-0); Alyssa Postma, Triad, ninth (7-6)

LONG JUMP: Lalia McNeal, Alton, second (17-2.5); Denise D'Antonio, Triad, eighth (15-1.5); Mia McAfoos, Alton, 13th (14-0); Amber Harris, Edwardsville, 17th (12-7.5); Bre Kircher, Edwardsville, 18th (12-5.5)

TRIPLE JUMP: Denise D'Antonio, Triad, second (33-9.25); Madeline Braher, Alton, sixth (32-2); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, seventh (31-10.5); Kelly Pottorff, Triad, ninth (31-5); Koran Mason-El, Alton, 11th (30-2.5); Gabbi Trauernight, Edwardsville, 14th (28-3.25)

SHOT PUT: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, first (40-10); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, second (35-6); Bria Thurman, Alton, fourth (34-0); Quianna Johnson, Edwardsville, fifth (33-6.25); Krista Cochran, Triad, eighth (32-5); Ivoree Lacey, Alton, 20th (27-6)

DISCUS THROW: Kelly Pottorff, Triad, third (112-5); Haley Sparks, Edwardsville, seventh (96-10); Lexi Witzig, Triad, eighth (95-3); Alyssa Johnson, Edwardsville, ninth (94-10); Lay'Lhany Davis, Alton, 14th (80-8); Ivoree Lacey, Alton, 20th (69-5)

4X800 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Krone, Miller, Loyet, Swanson; 10:12.53); Triad, fourth (Hartoin, Keller, Kowalski, Jackson; 10:27.87; Alton, seventh (Markel, Weiner, Nagaya, Schwabb; 11:29.19

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X100 RELAY: Triad, third (Jones-Smith, Rasmussen, Meyer, Viviano; 52.72 seconds); Alton, fourth (Holman, Stahlschmidt, Mason-El, Wallace; 52.96 seconds); Edwardsville, seventh (Daughrity, Levels, Scott, Moss; 54.59 seconds)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, third (Johnson, Tuggle, Epps, McNeal; 50.29 seconds); Triad, fifth (Grappenhaus, Seger, Averill, Barton; 50.86 seconds); Edwardsville, eighth (Boykin, Kubicek, Treadway, Love; 53.07 seconds)

3,200 METERS: Abby Schrobligen, Edwardsville, first (11:46.99); Kaitlyn Singh, Edwardsville, fourth (12:16.69); Madi Walter, Triad, 12th (13:28.32); Samantha Kilzer, Triad, 13th (13:38.03); Lilly Crader, Alton, 14th (14:09.38)

100 HURDLES: Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, third (16.97 seconds); Danita Smith, Alton, seventh (18.50 seconds); Megan Kulage, Triad, 12th (19.11 seconds); Megan Darby, Triad, 13th (19.47 seconds); Jamya Moore, Edwardsville, 15th (20.22 seconds)

100 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, first (12.48 seconds); Rashida Johnson, Alton, seventh (13.02 seconds); Alexis Boykin, Edwardsville, 11th (13.41 seconds); Megan Meyer, Triad, 13th (13.76 seconds); Riley Fandrey, Triad, 16th (14.02 seconds); Leah Abele, Edwardsville, 18th (14.42 seconds)

800 METERS: Lorie Cashdollar, Edwardsville, first (2:22.39); Jessica Markel, Edwardsville, fifth (2:35.53); Haley Jackson, Triad, sixth (2:35.69); Eva Schwabb, Alton, seventh (2:35.73); Hannah Stuart, Edwardsville, eighth (2:41.38)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Triad, fifth (Jones-Smith, Curtis, Godare, Coolcan; 2:03.33); Edwardsville, sixth (Treadway, Scott, Trauernicht, Levels; 2:05.22

4X200 RELAY: Alton, fifth (Epps, Johnson, Tuggle, Wallace; 1:49.78); Edwardsville, seventh (Boykin, Kubicek, Daughrity, Abele; 1:53.27)

400 METERS: Sydney Hartoin, Triad, third (1:01.27); Kellie Mans, Alton, fourth (1:01.63); Payton Flowers, Edwardsville, 10th (1:07.83); Madeline Brahler, Alton, 11th (1:08.38)

300 HURDLES: Sierra Stahlschmidt, Alton, fifth (49.46 seconds); Elise Krone, Edwardsville, seventh (50.63 seconds); Taylor Blum, Triad, 16th (57.15 seconds); Megan Kulage, Triad, 17th (57.69 seconds)

1,600 METERS: Abby Korak, Edwardsville, second (5:08.50); Melissa Spencer, Edwardsville, third (5:25.84); Maddie Keller, Triad, fourth (5:40.48); Katie Chase, Triad, 16th (6:31.46)

200 METERS: Jeanea Epps, Alton, first (26.10 seconds); Faith Grappenhaus, Triad, third (26.86); Savannah Viviano, Triad, 12th (29.18 seconds); Ivy Moss, Edwardsville, 15th (31.06 seconds)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Alton, third (Tuggle, Stahlschmidt, Brahler, Mason-El; 4:38.38; Edwardsville, fifth (Daughrity, Loyet, Thayn, Hudson; 4:41.38)

4X400 RELAY: Edwardsville, first (Cashdollar, Kubicek, Miller, Swanson; 4:04.95); Alton, fifth (Wallace, Schwabb, Markel, Mans; 4:14.06)

