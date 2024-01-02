ALTON - 17-year-old Alton resident Jaiden L. Dahl has died at a St. Louis area hospital after suffering gunshot wounds on New Year's Day.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said at 8:32 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2024, the Alton Police Department received multiple reports of a gunshot wound victim inside an apartment at 2 Woodview Court, Alton, Illinois.

"Alton Police Officers, assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the apartment and once the scene was determined to be safe, Alton Fire Department members entered and transported the gunshot wound victim to a local hospital," Ford said. "The victim, identified as 17-year-old, Jaiden L. Dahl, of Alton, was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital. Jaiden later died at the St. Louis area hospital.

"Investigators with the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division are conducting the investigation. They are being assisted by the Illinois State Police and the St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634."

Ford added that the preliminary investigation has determined that this shooting was not a random act.

"Jaiden and the subjects who were at the apartment where the shooting occurred are known to each other," he said. "There is no threat to the general public."

Ford closed by saying: "The Alton Police Department sends our condolences to Dahl’s family and friends."

