ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford announced that on Thursday, March 14, 2024, Dakota M. Perry, 16, of Alton, was taken into custody in reference to an outstanding arrest warrant earlier issued by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. The warrant and charges are in reference to the shooting death of 13-year-old, Raniya Steward, that occurred on Feb. 3, 2024, in the 900 block of Highland Avenue in Alton.

The charges include two counts of First Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Chief Ford said members of the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division were assisted in the apprehension of Perry by the United States Marshall Service’s Central District of Illinois Office as well as the Springfield Police Department.

Article continues after sponsor message

Perry is in custody at the Alton Police Department at this time.

Previously, three other subjects, Raysean Colvin, Alvin Perry, and Keith Sanders, were charged and taken into custody.

A fifth subject, Vito Crowder, also 16, from Alton, has also been charged and an arrest warrant has been issued.

Anyone with information as to Crowder's whereabouts is asked to call the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.

More like this: