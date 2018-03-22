ALTON - Teachers of the Alton School District will be presented with an offer Thursday afternoon at 3:15 in the Alton High School Gymnasium.

The offer was created through joint negotiations, which took place Wednesday night. Professional Negotiations Chair for the Alton Education Association Jason Chapman said details of that offer will not be made public until 3:15 p.m. Thursday, due to the terms of the negotiation. Teachers will be asked to vote on that contract by 3:45 p.m. Chapman said teachers voted "overwhelmingly" against the last offer from the district and filed an intent to strike.

One teacher in the district who spoke to Riverbender.com under the condition of anonymity said they were concerned about the limited time frame during which they could read and discuss the offer. They said a half hour was a constrictive amount of time.

If teachers vote against the offer, a strike may be possible as early as mid-April, Chapman said in previous interviews with Riverbender.com. Filings need to be made with the state labor board, and crisis teams also need to be in place before any potential strike may occur.

Riverbender.com will be in contact with teachers during the strike vote.

