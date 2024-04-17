ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized middle school teacher Sarah Wheat as a Those Who Excel Award recipient.

During their regular meeting on April 16, 2024, the Board honored Wheat for the award and thanked her for her work in the district. Wheat is a science teacher at Alton Middle School. She was recognized by the Illinois State Board of Education with the Those Who Excel Award for her hard work in the classroom and her devotion to students.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It is my pleasure tonight to introduce to you one of the most fantastic teachers I’ve gotten to observe in the last two years,” AMS Principal Dr. Cindy Inman said. “She is fabulous. She is energetic in the classroom. She builds relationships not only with her students, not only with staff, but with parents. Some of our most difficult parents, Sarah has won over. They love her…She has a lot to give to our community. Alton School District is very lucky to have Sarah.”

Wheat hopes to one day become an administrator. She thanked Inman and her fellow teachers for their support, and she noted that she is excited to see what the future holds for her as an educator.

“Thank you for energizing the tired, almost burned-out teacher in me and bringing me back to what I once was,” Wheat said. “I also want to thank Casey Hansen and Lisa Harris for being phenomenal leaders and allowing me to be the teacher I want to be, and my family for just loving and supporting me throughout this. I can’t wait to see what I do for this community in the future.”

More like this: