HIGHLAND - The Alton under-17 American Legion baseball team took a 4-0 lead in the third inning, only to see Highland rally to tie the game, then go ahead in the fourth, but single runs in the fifth and sixth enabled the young Legionnaires to take a 6-5 win over host Highland to finish in second place in the District 22 playoffs Thursday evening at Glik Park in Highland.

The win advanced Alton to the Illinois Fifth Division tournament this weekend in Valmeyer, ending Highland's Legion season.

The young Legionnaires got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the first and single runs in both the second and third to take a 4-0 lead, but Highland rallied with four runs of their own in the bottom of the third to tie the game 4-4, then went ahead with a single run in the fourth to take a 5-4 edge. Post 126 tied the game with a run in the fifth, then scored what proved to be the winning run in the top of the sixth to take the 6-5 win and advance to the Fifth Division tournament.

In all, Alton outhit Highland 12-5, while both teams committed four errors.

Nolan Parker, Jackson Dorris and Drake Champlin all had two hits and a RBI each for Alton, while Karson Morrissey had a pair of hits, Devin Barboza and Scott Bartow each had a hit and RBI and Jackson Pruitt and Camden Siebert both had a hit apiece. Champlin started on the mound and pitched five innings to get credit for the win, allowing five runs, all unearned, while walking five and striking out five, with Pruitt picked up the save, pitching the final two innings and allowing only one hit while walking two and fanning three.

The young Legionnaires will compete in the Fifth Division tournament this weekend, with the winners advancing to the Illinois State Legion tournament in Wheaton July 20-23. The state champion represents Illinois in the Great Lakes regional tournament, scheduled for July 27-31 in Valparaiso, Ind.

The under-15 junior Legion team will also be competing in their division tournament this weekend, also being played in Valmeyer.

