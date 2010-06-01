Alton Symphony Orchestra Winds Ensemble Adds New Flavor to Heavenly BBQ Benefit
The Alton Symphony Orchestra Winds Ensemble will be performing on June 5 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM during the dinner hours to benefit the 2nd Annual SSPP Heavenly Smokers Backyard BBQ Cook-Off Beer Tasting (Friday) & BBQ Cook-Off (Saturday) Friday & Saturday June 4th & 5th, 2010. The event takes place at the Alton/Wood River Sportsman Club 3109, Godfrey Road in Godfrey, IL and presents a fun opportunity to see your orchestra winds play outside of symphony while enjoying this special event
We invite you to come out and enjoy this unique opportunity to hear the ASO Winds Ensemble and eat some excellent BBQ. We will have information aboutthe upcoming ASO season and Tuxedo Junction event in September. The winds dinner concert is free and tickets are available for the food at $8, for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children.
