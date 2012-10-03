ALTON, ILLINOIS – ALTON STEEL INC. is part of the Stop Diabetes® movement through Corporate Sponsorship, Team Development and Fundraising effort for the American Diabetes Association’s Metro EastStep Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes, which will take place SATURDAY, OCTOBER 6, 2012 from 8:30am until Noon at SIUe. Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes is the signature one-day fundraising walk benefiting the American Diabetes Association. Every dollar raised through Step Out plays an important role in supporting the Association’s mission: to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes.

CHARLIE MILLER, team captain said “I am proud to be part of the Stop Diabetes movement through our Platinum Sponsorship, Corporate Team Development, and fundraising which includes an employee Golf Benefit, with our efforts yielding over $8,000 thus far, to support the Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes at SIUe. “As a platinum sponsor we want to encourage all businesses to join us in this walk to support the ADA. There is still time to form a team.” Miller adds “As a company rebuilt by the men and women of this Midwestern community, we know the value of hard work and perseverance. The Metro East American Diabetes Association has been working diligently to fight against this disease and raise awareness in our community on ways to help manage and even prevent it in our families. We are proud to do our part for the ADA.”

Today, there are nearly 26 million Americans—including 22,150 people in Madison County and 20,890 people in St. Clair County- whohave been diagnosed with diabetes. If current trends continue, one in three American adults will have diabetes by 2050.

The Metro East Step Out: Walk to Stop Diabetes offers something for Walkers of all ages and physical abilities, the 1.5 mile and 3 mile routes are mostly shaded and flat, wheel chair, stroller, and leashed dog friendly, and pass through the Botanical Gardens and around Cougar Village. Breakfast and Lunch foods will be served, musical entertainment is provided, the regional stepping champions of the Tau Gamma Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity will perform at 10:30am, and Fred Bird will be signing autograph in the Kids Zone, which includes a jump house and a Football throw Challenge.

The American Diabetes Association is leading the fight to Stop Diabetes and its deadly consequences and fighting for those affected by diabetes. The Association funds research to prevent, cure and manage diabetes; delivers services to hundreds of communities; provides objective and credible information; and gives voice to those denied their rights because of diabetes. For more information please call the American Diabetes Association at 1-888-DIABETES (1-888-342-2383) or visit www.diabetes.org. Information from both these sources is available in English and Spanish.

