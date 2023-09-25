ALTON - After several months of construction, the new Starbucks in Alton is open and ready to serve the brand’s signature fall drinks.

Located at 1723 Homer M. Adams Parkway, the Alton Starbucks opened at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The drive-thru line was picking up already by early afternoon. Many people were also seated inside, enjoying the free WiFi while sipping their drinks.

The opening comes as a surprise to many Riverbend residents following original reports that the store would open on Oct. 1. An employee said the store was “always” slated to open on Sept. 25.

No community members are complaining about the unexpected earlier opening date, especially as temperatures prepare to drop and the famous Pumpkin Spice Latte celebrates its 20th year on the Starbucks fall menu. The seasonal menu is sure to be a hit for residents who previously had to travel to Edwardsville for the closest Starbucks locations.

Starbucks drinks, snacks and merchandise are available for purchase inside the store and through the drive-thru at the Alton location. Starbucks is an American multinational chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves headquartered in Seattle. It is the world’s largest coffeehouse chain.

