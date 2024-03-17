EDWARDSVILLE - Three individuals - two from Alton and one from St. Louis - have been charged in Madison County with weapons-related offenses and more, according to court documents. One case involves a firearm’s serial number being removed, while the other two involve theft and a suspended driver’s license.

Jherrit M. Stansberry, 23, of St. Louis, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and defacing identification marks of a firearm. Stansberry allegedly carried a Glock 9mm firearm in his vehicle which was uncased and unloaded with ammunition immediately accessible. The gun’s serial number had been removed, according to court documents, and Stansberry had no Concealed Carry license at the time of the offense.

Stansberry was charged with a Class 4 felony for the unlawful use of weapons charge and a Class 3 felony for defacing identification marks on a firearm. His case was presented by the East Alton Police Department, and he has since been released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Datreon L. Mack, 23, of Alton, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and retail theft on March 7, 2024 from an incident on Jan. 8, 2024.

According to court documents, Mack carried a JA Industries 9mm handgun on his person which was “uncased, loaded, and immediately accessible at the time of the offense,” when Mack had no valid Firearm Owner’s Identification (FOID) card or Concealed Carry license. He was additionally charged with stealing less than $300 worth of energy drinks from the Hit-N-Run convenience store at 1818 Washington Ave. in Alton.

Mack faces a Class 4 felony for the weapons charge and a Class A misdemeanor for the retail theft charge. The Alton Police Department presented his case, and he has since been released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Roderick E. Scott, 26, of Alton, was charged with one count each of aggravated unlawful use of weapons and driving while license is suspended. According to court documents filed on March 7, 2024, Scott allegedly possessed a loaded and immediately accessible Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun in his vehicle on Jan. 123, 2024, when he had no valid FOID card or Concealed Carry license.

Scott was charged with a Class 4 felony for the weapons charge and a Class A misdemeanor for driving on a suspended license. His case was presented by the Alton Police Department; he was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

