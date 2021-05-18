ALTON - Alton Square Mall will reopen Tuesday morning after it was closed late Monday afternoon with what Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido described "a police investigation."

Multiple law enforcement and the Alton Fire Department were called to the scene and the mall was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Chief Pulido said there were no injuries in the incident, but for everyone's safety the mall was evacuated.

Pulido said law enforcement determined the mall was safe and business there will resume as normal today.

