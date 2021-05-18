ALTON - Alton Square Mall will reopen Tuesday morning after it was closed late Monday afternoon with what Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido described "a police investigation."

Multiple law enforcement and the Alton Fire Department were called to the scene and the mall was evacuated Monday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Chief Pulido said there were no injuries in the incident, but for everyone's safety the mall was evacuated.

Pulido said law enforcement determined the mall was safe and business there will resume as normal today.

More like this:

Nov 30, 2023 - Alton Square Mall Celebrates The Holiday Season With Festive Events

Dec 8, 2023 - Jamestown Mall Almost Completely Demolished

Dec 11, 2023 - Hayner Public Library District Hosts "Well-Attended" Local Author Book Fair

Dec 6, 2023 - The Hayner Public Library District Holds Second Annual Local Author Book Fair

Jan 24, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik Collects Valentines for Veterans

Related Video:

Marcos Pulido Excited to Fill New Role as Alton Police Chief

Major Announcement at Alton Square Mall

 