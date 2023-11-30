ALTON - The Alton Square Mall recently announced several events and activities happening at the Mall in celebration of the 2023 holiday season. As part of their December to Remember events series, the mall will be hosting Jolly Jingle Jams and Gift Wrapping for a Cause as well as Pictures with Santa.

Jolly Jingle Jams is a new event series aimed at spreading holiday cheer and festivities with local choirs, musicians, dance groups, and more featuring live performances throughout the Mall. Performances will be happening through the entire month of December. Registration is currently open, and individuals or groups interested in performing can visit www.shopaltonsquare.com/jollyjinglejams to sign up.

Santa will arrive on Friday, November 24th. Families can visit with Santa and enjoy the Mall’s Christmas décor featuring holiday themed banners and displays. Visits with Santa will be in center court during the following schedule:

December 1st – December 17th

Monday – Friday: 11 AM – 7 PM

Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM

Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM

December 18th – December 23rd

Monday – Saturday: 10 AM – 8 PM

Christmas Eve

Sunday: 10 AM – 4 PM

“Our goal is to bring the community together to celebrate with festivities here in Alton. We have fun seasonal décor displayed throughout the Mall, pictures with Santa, and holiday-inspired performances. We want the entire community to engage in a new holiday experience and enjoy the spirit of the season!” said Lindsey Mueller, Senior Marketing Manager for Hull Property Group, owner of the Alton Square Mall.

Additionally, the Mall is partnering with The Alton Community Service League to host Gift Wrapping for a Cause, a gift-wrapping station that will benefit the community. Gift wrapping will be available in center court during the following schedule:

December 9th – December 19th

Monday – Sunday: 12 PM – 6 PM

December 20th – December 23rd

Wednesday – Saturday: 12 PM – 7 PM

Christmas Eve

Sunday: 12 PM – 5 PM

