ALTON - It was all hands on deck at Alton Sports Tap Saturday afternoon as the staff was preparing and serving droves of customers celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Staff said it was an incredibly busy afternoon as they moved non-stop serving corned beef and cabbage and green Bud Light.

St. Patrick’s Day specials at Alton Sports Tap, which also roll into Sunday, include corned beef and cabbage, $5 Irish car bombs, $4 Guinness and green Bud Light on draft for $2.50.

For more information visit www.altonsportstap.com or visit their Facebook page.