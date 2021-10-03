ALTON – Known as an academic leader and staunch advocate for students, Keegan Bennett shines as a teacher in the Alton School District. Bennett’s talents and commitment were recognized last week when she was named as a 2021 Emerson Excellence in Teaching Award recipient.

Emerson Electric sponsors the prestigious program that honors excellent teachers across the St. Louis region each year.

Bennett, a special education teacher at Mark Twain School in Alton, is widely known and respected for her strong work ethic, ability to establish meaningful relationships with her students, instructional mastery, and expertise in social/emotional learning and supports.

Stacie Franke, Mark Twain Principal, stated that Bennett brings a unique blend of passion and skill where her students are concerned. “Keegan holds high standards for her students and herself. This creates a culture of success where all students feel empowered and are able to reach their fullest potential.”

Alton School District Superintendent, Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, mirrored Franke’s praise for Bennett. “Keegan is incredibly deserving of this recognition. In addition to being a spectacular teacher and support system for her students, she gives selflessly of her time to provide professional development and training to educators both regionally and across our district. Her talents, expertise, and dedication just have no boundaries.”

As an Emerson award recipient, Bennett will receive a crystal apple from Tiffany and

Company along with other Emerson recognitions. The award also includes an opportunity to apply for an Emerson grant to support supplemental classroom services or materials at an award recipient’s school

