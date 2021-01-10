ALTON - Community leader Rosetta Brown expressed sincere thanks for everyone who supported her recent Alton Socks For Tots drive before Christmas.

"Thank you to the Alton YWCA for their partnership," Brown said. "Because of your generosity, socks were donated to all the schools in our district, along with Oasis Women Center, Catholic Children Home, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, and the YWCA.

"My dedication to my community is why I choose to be an active player. I want to help make it a better place for our children and grandchildren and for those who may decide to choose Alton as their home."

Rosetta said the Alton YWCA worked well for the drive. Instead of drop-off locations in Alton businesses, all donations went to the Alton YWCA where Brown then purchased the socks herself and prepared packages to drop off to students in need.

The Socks for Tots Drive was very beneficial during the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, Rosetta added.

"We didn't want to put children in harm's way or to further the spread of the virus," she said. "This allowed us to warm our children's feet, but in a safer way."

