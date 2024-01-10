ALTON - The City of Alton and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville may be collaborating on an initiative to monitor greenhouse gasses in Alton. The Alton Committee of the Whole moved the process forward at their meeting on Monday.

The committee gave their preliminary approval of a resolution authorizing the City of Alton, Illinois to apply for a Madison County Resource Management Environmental Grant. It was previously approved by the Alton Cool Cities Committee and now goes to the City Council for a vote tonight at 6:30 p.m.

This grant will allow the city to partner with SIUE on a greenhouse gas inventory for the city so that it can set some benchmark goals. A greenhouse gas inventory essentially offers an overview of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions and their associated sources.

According to the resolution, the grant requires a 20% match from the city, which it has agreed to fund from another source. If Alton receives the grant, Alderman Ray Strebel asked what the city’s financial obligation would amount to, which was revealed to be no greater than $2,500.

A full recording of Monday’s Alton Committee of the Whole meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

