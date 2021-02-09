ALTON - Through the years, the Alton School District educators and administration have always done many positives outside the normal classroom setting for students. This past week, the district and Alton group showed an outpouring of love with a car parade/ceremony for Ariana Scoggins, who has Grade 4 Medulloblastoma.

Alton Fire Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office also showed their strong support in the car parade.

Medulloblastoma is the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children that starts in the lower back part of the brain, called the cerebullum. The cerebellum is involved in muscle coordination, balance and movement.

Dawn Vogel, textbook clerk/library assistant, spoke for those who organized the parade.

She had these words to say about Ariana: "Ariana is a beautiful young lady who has an amazing heart. As a freshman at Alton High School, Ariana has bravely faced brain cancer several times in her young life. She was diagnosed with Grade 4 Medulloblastoma in 2014 at the

age of eight. Surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy allowed her to be in remission for four years until the cancer recurred in 2018.

“Surgery and more treatments followed this second diagnosis. As word got out at the end of January that cancer had returned yet again and Ariana was placed on hospice at home, employees of the Alton School District went to work planning a car parade to show their love and support for her and her family. The parade also allowed participants to help Ariana celebrate her upcoming birthday.”

Vogel continued and said once details of the parade were posted to the district's social media site, over 1,800 hits followed with many expressing caring thoughts for Ariana.

“Approximately 135 vehicles participated in the parade to include the Alton Fire Department, Madison County Sheriff, friends, family, and others who heard about Ariana's battle with cancer. All had the same goal in mind — to spread love and help lift the spirits of this amazing young woman and her family. Ariana received many balloons, cards, and gifts.”

The conclusion of the parade was the most moving part of the administration’s effort.

“At the conclusion of the parade, several Alton School District Administrators participated in an honorary graduation ceremony for Ariana,” Vogel said. “Wearing her cap and gown, Ariana was presented with her diploma by Alton High School Principal, Mike Bellm and Assistant Principal, John Bannister.

“There were many tears of joy and sadness as participants remembered how Ariana has touched each of their lives.”

