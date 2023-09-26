ALTON - Alton High's girls cross country team claimed three of the top five positions in the field, but Oakville, of south St. Louis County, was the winner of the team title in the Alton Invitational cross country meet, recently at Alton High School.

The Tigers were the team winners with 36 points, with the Redbirds coming in second at 75 points, third place went to Marquette Catholic at 87 points, Collinsville was fourth with 95 points, Granite City placed fifth with 104 points and Jersey came in sixth with 105 points. Cahokia also had runners who entered the race, but not enough to record a team score.

The Redbirds' Sophia Helfrich won the individual title with a time of 20:55.33, with teammate Monica Klockemper second at 21:21.61, third place went to Oakville's Sydney Baker at 21:26.11, teammate Emilee Brower was fourth at 21:26.21, Aliyah Rehling of Alton came in fifth at 22:17.43, Charlee Schwaller of the Warriors was sixth with a time of 22:34.44, Sammie Cook of Oakville was seventh at 22:59.95, eighth place went to the Explorers' Lillian Hannigan at 23:04.40, in ninth place was Martina Broggi of the Tigers at 23:24.09 and rounding out the top ten was Collinsville's Catalina Jiminez-Magana at 23:26.39.

In addition to the top three runners, the Redbirds saw Isabella Duke come in at 28:36.49 and Jessica Gabriel had a time of 29:52.74. Along with Hannigan's time, Marquette saw Katie Johnson come home at 23:46.19, Cassidy Eccles had a time of 25:15.93, Ava Certa's time was 26:27.32, Isabella Johnson came in at 26:45.48 and Isabella Downey was home at 27:43.03.

In addition to Jiminez-Magama's time, the Kahoks had Morgan Laing in at 23:38.82, Danielle Cary's time was 25:42.10, Claire Gerkie was home at 25:58.34, Skylar Thomeczek was in at 28:37.12, Brooklyn Dixon was clocked in 28:52.32 and Mackenzie King came in at 29:50,84. To go along with Schwaller's performance, the Warriors had Jersey Egbert in at 24:22.23, Zulikey Galindo was in at 26:39.73, Marley Bayer had a time of 27:20.24, Taylor Duncan was in at 28:01.19 and Itzel Villalba came in at 30:39.80.

Reese Lorton led the Panthers with a time of 24:23.56, with Abby Fraley coming home at 24:47.57, Addison Campbell was in at 25:57.70, Morgan Allen's time was 26:36.58, Ali Brooks was in at 26:50.00 and Rory Speidel had a time of 29:44.56.

