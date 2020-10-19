ALTON - Alton paid tribute to its girls' tennis seniors with a match against Greenville this past week.

The Redbirds prevailed over Greenville 11-1 on Senior Night at Alton High.

Seniors Ainsley Fortschneider, Lydia Criveau, and Paige Rockholm were honored during the match. Fortschneider, Criveau, and Rockholm were all double winners for the Redbirds.

Article continues after sponsor message

Senior Katie Castelli won at number six doubles for Alton also with partner Ella Droste. Lydia Taul was a double winner also for the Redbirds. Alton played in the Edwardsville Sectional on Friday.

Redbirds' Head Girls Tennis Coach Jesse Macias said he was proud of all his girls for their performance and growth this season.