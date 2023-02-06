ALTON - Work on the sewer separation project continues throughout the Alton area. Here is an update on road closures.

Piasa Valley Area: 9th Street remains closed to thru traffic from Alton Street east to George Street. Pavement restoration is ongoing and should be completed in the coming weeks.

Belle Street sewer work has moved north of the intersection of 7th Street. 7th Street east of Belle Street is partially restored, with some restoration work to continue in the coming weeks. Additional work will be completed west of Belle Street on 7th street in the coming weeks. Final pavement restoration in this area will follow.

Sewer work is progressing around the intersection of 9th and Belle Streets. Starting Monday, 2/6/2023, a sewer crew will be moving north up 9th Street. This will close the intersection of 9th/Hamilton, meaning any southbound traffic on 9th Street will need to use Madison (20thStreet) or State Street to navigate around the work area. Belle Street at 10th Street will remain open for traffic to access Piasa Street for the next couple of weeks. Additionally, another sewer crew will be starting work again between Piasa Street and Alby Street. North-South traffic on Piasa Street (US 67) will not be impacted.

