ALTON POST 126 9, AVISTON POST 1239 5: Alton and Aviston traded four-run innings in the top of the second and bottom of the third in Aviston Monday evening, but Post 126 rallied from 5-4 down to take a 9-5 American Legion baseball win to go to 20-12-1 on the summer with the Illinois District 22 tournament looming.

Jayce Maag had a 2-for-4 day at bat with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored while Gage Booten was 1-for-1 with a double and run scored and Ethan Kopsie was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Adam Stilts, Simon Ngyuen and Cullen McBride also had hits for Post 126 on the evening.

Zaide Wilson got the win on the mound, going 1.1 innings and dismissing one by strikeout while conceding a hit; six players saw time pitching in the win for Alton, who finishes their District 22 slate with a home game against Highland at 6 p.m. tonight at Redbird Field before taking on Charleston Post 93 and Terre Haute, Ind., Post 346 in a pair of games in Danville at 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

