BALLWIN, Mo. - A third-inning RBI single drove home the only run of the game as Alton Post 126's senior American Legion baseball team were held to two hits on the day as Washington, Mo., Post 218 defeated the Legionnaires 1-0 in a tournament in Ballwin, Mo., in west St. Louis County on Sunday afternoon.

The pitching on both teams was outstanding, as both teams were held to one run and three hits combined.. Alton's Max Ontis allowed just one hit in pitching a complete game, but an unearned run proved to be very costly.

The run came in the third as Post 126 was totally shut down by Washington pitching. The only hits came from both Seth Slayden and Hayden Garner, while Ontis had no walks and five strikeouts on the day.

The Legionnaires get back into action on Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park against District 22 rival Highland in a 6 p.m. start, then play at Carlyle Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Alton plays in a tournament in Trenton this coming weekend, then plays at Aviston on June 20 in an 8 p.m. first pitch, then returns home to play East St. Louis June 21 in an 8 p.m. start before playing a doubleheader at Aviston June 24 at 1 and 3 p.m.

Junior Legionnaires Score Seven Runs In Second, Six In Third, Win Breese Tournament With 15-7 Victory Over Hosts, Take Five Of Six In Tournament

BREESE - The Alton Post 126 Under-15 junior American Legion baseball team struck for seven runs in the second inning, then scored six more times in the third, which was more than enough to propel the junior Legionnaires to a 15-7 win over Breese Gray to take the championship of the Breese tournament, with the final played on Sunday in Breese.

Alton took five of six games to win the tournament, sweeping three games on Friday, then splitting a pair of games on Saturday before taking the tile on Sunday.

The two teams traded runs in the first, then in the bottom of the second, Alton went off for seven runs to take an 8-1 lead. Breese got four of the runs back in the top of the third to cut the lead to 8-5, but Post 126 then scored six more runs in the home half to extend the lead to 14-5. The two sides again traded runs in the fourth inning before Bresse scored a single run in the top of the fifth, but would get no closer as Alton took the 15-7 win.

Jack Puent had three hits, including the team's first home run of the season, and four RBIs for the junior Legionnaires, while both Reese Bohlen and Reid Murray had two hits and two RBIs each, Jacob Flowers had two hits and drove in a run, Blake Rensing came up with a hit and two RBIs, Logan Hickman had a hit and RBI and Dane Godar, Alex Spangler and Kameron Johnson all had hits.

Gavin Ipanis started on the mound and was credited with the win, going 2.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out two and Alex Pilger went 4.1 innings, giving up two runs on six hits while fanning one.

Alton returns to action on Wednesday with a doubleheader at Elsberry, Mo., with the start times being 6 and 8 p.m., then are at Maryland Heights, Mo. for a game that starts at 11 a.m. The junior Legionnaires are then at Jerseyville for a 5:30 p.m. game on June 20 and are at Breese for a doubleheader June 24, with the start times being 1 and 3 p.m.

