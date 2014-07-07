Alton Securities Group Partners with 5A's to Collect Donations for Shelter Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Securities Group is raising awareness about the 5A's Shelter's urgent need for donations. For the months of July, August and September, the Alton Securities Group office, located at 2410 State Street, will be collecting donations. Please join in helping this wonderful cause by donating and sharing the information below with your friends! Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip