ALTON - A few Alton Community Unit School District #11 schools, including Alton Middle School, were on lockdown during the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

The Alton Police Department (APD) was requested to assist the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) on Hazel Drive in Alton. Nearby Alton schools were put on lockdown as a result. APD Chief Jarrett Ford said he cannot comment on the DEA’s request, but the schools are safe.

Article continues after sponsor message

“There was never any known/direct threat to any school or students/staff and the lockdown was simply out of an abundance of caution,” Ford said.

Assistant Superintendent Elain Kane described the lockdown as "precautionary." She said the schools have resumed normal operations.

Map Loading...

More like this: