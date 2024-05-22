ALTON - During their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education announced a new student award in honor of retiring Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner.

Elaine Kane, assistant superintendent, introduced the Kristie L. Baumgartner Leadership Award and presented that award to graduating senior Morgan Rose Jones. Kane explained that Baumgartner would rather focus on student achievements than her own professional success, so they “decided to do just that.”

“As much as we want to celebrate [Baumgartner], she continues to passionately decline any recognition of her incredible 24 years of inspirational service to the students, staff and families of this community,” Kane said. “So tonight, we won’t go into detail about her selfless dedication. We won’t mention her visionary efforts to maintain and improve the facilities and programs we all enjoy. We aren’t even going to start telling stories about the generous and heartfelt gestures she has extended to so many of us professionally and personally.”

Kane introduced Jones as “intelligent, hardworking and highly engaged, very much like Kristie.” Jones graduated with a 4.2 GPA. She was involved in chamber choir, Student Council, dance team, Mu Alpha Theta, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and National Honor Society.

Jones will attend Bradley University to major in biomedical engineering. In honor of Baumgartner's retirement, many staff members donated to present Jones with a check for $2,500.

“Morgan is receiving this award in recognition of her outstanding academic achievements and positive influence on her school community,” Kane added. “She embraced so many of the programs Alton High has to offer, so many of which Kristie has passionately supported over the years.”

Baumgartner presented Jones with the new award.

