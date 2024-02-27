ALTON - Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) will host a public meeting about special education services on March 11, 2024.

The meeting will address services that are available for students who attend private or home schools within the district. ACUSD11 has received grant money that will allow them to provide services for non-public schools and students. The meeting will discuss these services and how non-public schools can utilize the grant money.

“There are some grants that have allocations that allow for non-public participation,” explained Assistant Superintendent Elaine Kane. “So as the recipient of those funds, it’s our job to communicate with our partners in the district boundaries to talk about what funds can be available and how they can be used.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Marquette Catholic High School, St. Mary’s Catholic School, Catholic Children’s Home and St. Ambrose Catholic School are a few of the participating schools that will likely be in attendance at the meeting. These schools will report back to ACUSD11 with information about how they use the money, which ACUSD11 will then report back to the granting entity.

“We essentially manage the allocation for those participants,” Kane said.

Kane added that this process is “pretty routine” for the school district. Parents who homeschool are also encouraged to attend the meeting, whether or not their child has been identified with a disability.

The meeting will start at 10 a.m. on March 11, 2024, over video conference. You can call Cathy Elliott, Director of Special Education, (618) 463-2137 for more information, including how to access the meeting.

More like this: