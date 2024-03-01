

ALTON – After a two-month search and interview process, the Alton School District Board of Education has selected Elaine Kane as the District’s next superintendent of schools beginning July 1. The Board made the appointment official by approving Kane for a three-year contract during a special board meeting held on Friday morning.

Board of Education President David Lauschke noted that Kane’s background, experience and dedication to district students and staff were all evident through both the interview process and in her previous work experience. “Elaine has consistently demonstrated her numerous strengths and most certainly a strong commitment to our students as assistant superintendent for the past four years. She also was able to share the clear and exciting vision she has for the future of our schools during the interview process.”

Kane currently serves as assistant superintendent for the District and has over 25 years of educational experience. She started her career in 1994 as a Title I teacher at Irving Elementary and then later at J.B. Johnson and Gilson Brown Elementary Schools. She holds over 18 years of teaching experience. She also served as literacy coach and curriculum director for the District prior to being promoted to assistant superintendent in 2020.

She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and master’s and specialist degrees from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. She holds teacher licensure along with administrative and superintendent endorsements.

In addition to her education, Kane has extensive experience in a wide range of educational areas including curriculum and instruction, assessment, grants management, budgets, contract negotiations, school operations, safety planning, community collaborations, special programs and others.

Kane will succeed Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, current superintendent, on July 1. Baumgartner mirrored Lauschke’s approval surrounding Kane’s selection. “The Board made an excellent choice in Elaine as the next superintendent. She is incredible in every aspect of her leadership. Her dedication to our students, staff and families knows no bounds as she has proven time and time again.”

Baumgartner added that she believes the District’s future is in very capable hands. “While I am happy for Elaine, I am even more excited for the future of our district because of the indelible impact she will continue to have here for years to come.”

For her part, Kane expressed gratitude to the Board of Education regarding Friday’s appointment. “I am grateful for the trust and confidence the school board has placed in me and eager to continue building on the positive momentum already initiated by our team,” she said. Kane also noted she holds a deep appreciation for the District. “I know how extraordinary our students, staff and families are and that is what makes our school district so very special. It is truly my honor to serve in the Alton community, as this is my home.”

