ALTON - The Alton School District Board of Education named the next Director of Financial Services at their regular meeting Tuesday night, Oct. 17, 2023. The Board approved Kimberly Y. Nixon for the new post beginning July 1, 2024. Nixon will replace Mary Schell who is retiring at the end of June 2024.

Nixon moves into the role with significant experience in school finance and fiscal management. She currently serves as the Assistant Business Manager and Board of Education Treasurer for the District. Her background includes experience in payroll, bookkeeping, audits, budgets, insurance, grant management, accounts payable, employee benefits and quality control. Prior to the Alton School District, Nixon also worked in school finance for the Bethalto and Collinsville School Districts. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Lindenwood University and a Master’s Degree in School and Business Management from Northern Illinois University. She also holds Chief School Business Official (CSBO) certification.

Article continues after sponsor message

Nixon noted she is looking forward to the new position based on her experience already working in the District. “I am excited for this next challenge. In working here for almost 16 years now, I know what a great school district we have and I look forward to supporting our students, staff and communities at a high level.”

According to David Lauschke, Board of Education President, Nixon is a great fit and selection. “We conducted an extensive search and interview process. Kim’s broad background in school finance, paired with her ongoing commitment to our district, made her an excellent choice for this position. We have great confidence in her abilities to lead our financial operations."

More like this: