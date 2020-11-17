ALTON - Alton School District will move to remote-only instruction beginning Monday, November 23, through Friday, December 4, 2020, for all students.

"I am sure you have been following both regional and national news regarding the alarming resurgence of COVID-19," Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton School District superintendent, said. "As COVID numbers rise sharply, our schools must respond accordingly to protect the health and safety of our students and staff.

"However, please know that this two-week period may need to be extended even longer should our regional and district COVID metrics require an extension of remote instruction. We want to share this information now so that families have time to prepare for childcare and other needs next week as we shift to remote instruction. Additionally, and for the remainder of this week, teachers and staff will be preparing and providing the resources students need to participate in remote learning over the next two weeks.

"All teacher assignments will remain the same during the remote period. Alton Middle School and Alton High School student schedules will remain the same. Elementary teachers will provide students and families with schedules for remote instruction later this week. Attendance will continue to be taken each day of remote instruction."

Dr. Baumgartner said student breakfasts and lunches will be provided again in a format similar to what occurred in the first quarter. Meal bags will be provided on Monday, November 23, only next week (due to the Thanksgiving holiday) and then on Monday, November 30, and Thursday, December 3, the following week.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in these difficult times," Dr. Baumgartner said. "We will provide an updated communication the week of November 30 regarding either the extension of remote learning or the return to hybrid instruction in December.

"Thank you for doing your part in helping us mitigate the sharp increase in regional COVID cases by avoiding large group gatherings, wearing a face mask, and practicing social distancing where possible."

