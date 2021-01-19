ALTON - Today the Alton School District transitions back to a Hybrid Learning Plan.

Alton School District 11 Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner made the following statement about the move back to the Hybrid Learning Plan: "We are looking forward to students returning this week. We will continue implementing safety measures such as requiring masks to be worn, social distancing to the highest degree possible, temperature screenings upon arrival at school, practicing good hygiene, and many other steps."

Below is the in-person schedule that starts today.

In-Person Student Schedule :

Alton High and Alton Middle School: 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

East, North and West Elementary: 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Eunice Smith, Gilson Brown, Lewis and Clark and Lovejoy: 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(See school communications for Mark Twain and ECC start/end times)

Students are permitted to arrive at school 30 minutes before the start of school (but no sooner).

Some rules for the students during in-person are as follows:



MASKS REQUIRED – Students and staff will be required to wear masks at all times while inside of schools and on buses. Appropriate masks should cover both the mouth and nose. Please note the Madison County Health Department has stated that neck gaiters are not acceptable face coverings and therefore, not permitted in place of face masks. Social distancing will also be employed to the highest degree possible.

SELF-CERTIFICATION OF HEALTH – Students should only come to school when they are healthy, free of symptoms and have not been in contact with sick family or friends. Each day, parents must assess their child(ren) and ensure they do not have any of the COVID-like symptoms (click here to review symptoms). By sending your child to school/placing them on a bus each day, you are self-certifying they do not present any of these symptoms. Proper self-certification is the key to maintaining a safe learning environment. Student temperatures will also be taken when they enter the school each day. Please note that students who display a COVID-like symptom(s) will be sent home immediately. Siblings of the student displaying a COVID-like symptom(s) will also be sent home, even if asymptomatic, as required by Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) guidelines for household contacts. IDPH and local guidelines will be followed regarding the required length of time out and/or the documentation required in returning to school.

HAND HYGIENE – Hand sanitizing stations are provided in every classroom and located throughout our hallways. Students will be asked to maintain hand hygiene throughout the day including hand sanitizing and handwashing.

SCHOOL SCHEDULES – On Tuesday, January 19, students on the Gray Schedule will begin in-person learning. Students on the Red Schedule will begin in-person learning on Wednesday, January 20.

Remote-Only Schedule:

Students at AHS and AMS receiving remote-only instruction will continue to follow their current school schedule for classes. Elementary students receiving remote-only instruction or remote instruction provided by their classroom teacher (4th and 5th grades) should review communication from the classroom teacher regarding the daily schedule for instruction.

BUS SCHEDULES – Student bus schedules are posted on the district website (click here for schedules). Please remember that students should arrive at their stop 10 minutes before the scheduled pick-up time.

BRING WATER – Students are encouraged to bring a bottle of water with them to school each day (AMS and AHS students should bring a clear water bottle). If a student should forget to bring water, bottles of water will be available at each school.

AFTER-SCHOOL CARE – District elementary schools will offer after-school care on days that students attend in person. Please contact your school for additional information and availability.

SCHOOL MEALS – Students at Alton Middle School and Alton High School will receive a “grab and go” meal bag when they leave each day after in-person instruction. This bag will include breakfasts and lunches. Elementary students will eat breakfast and lunch at school each day of in-person attendance (utilizing classrooms, outdoor and other spaces). Elementary students will also take a “grab and go” meal bag home for hybrid remote days. Remote-only students may pick up meal bags at Alton High School on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. each week.



