 
The school bus carrying Alton's baseball team to Collinsville pulled over on Interstate-255 after smoke started to come into the cabin. Another bus was dispatched and took the players and coaches to the game in Collinsville where the Redbirds won 6-2. (Photos by Dan Brannan)
 
WOOD RIVER – The bus carrying Alton's baseball team to its game today in Collinsville had to stop on Illinois 255 near Illinois 143 when black smoke began pouring into the cabin.
 
Passengers on the bus saw what was described as thick black smoke as it began to engulf the back of the bus, followed by the smell of fuel.
 
The driver immediately pulled over and ordered everyone off the bus. Police and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene, but no injuries were reported.
 
The Alton School District immediately dispatched another bus to complete the trip to Collinsville; the Redbirds' game with the Kahoks, originally scheduled for Thursday but postponed due to severe storms in the area, was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. but was delayed approximately 15 minutes.
 
 

