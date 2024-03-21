ALTON – At their regular monthly meeting on March 19, the Alton School District Board of Education approved Alexander Pulido as a new assistant principal at Alton Middle School starting July 1.

Pulido has extensive teaching and administrative experience. He began his teaching career in 2006 at the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton. He then moved to teach social studies at Carrollton High School from 2009 to 2016. He was promoted into leadership positions since that time including serving as a principal at Brussels High School and St. Mary’s Elementary School in Alton. He is currently the principal at Carrollton Elementary School.

Pulido received his bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University and master’s degree in educational administration and leadership from McKendree University. He holds an Illinois Professional Educator License and administrative endorsement credentials.

Dr. Kristie Baumgartner, Alton School District Superintendent, said that Pulido is going to round out the team at Alton Middle School very well. “We were so excited and thankful to acquire an educator and leader of Alex’s caliber. He is highly regarded for his long and well-known commitment to his students and staff. He will be such an excellent, excellent addition to the stellar team of teachers, staff and administrators at Alton Middle School.”

Pulido joins Dr. Brian Saenz as new administrators to Alton Middle School next year. Saenz was tapped earlier this year as the new principal for the 2024-2025 school year with the upcoming retirement the current principal, Dr. Cindy Inman.

Pulido and his family live in Godfrey.

