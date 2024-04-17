ALTON - During their regular meeting on April 16, 2024, the Alton Community Unit School District #11 Board of Education recognized the Optimist Students of the Month for April.

Kieley Woods was named the Optimist Student of the Month at Alton Middle School, and Isaiah Taylor was recognized as the Optimist Student of the Month at Mark Twain School.

Alton Middle School Principal Dr. Cindy Inman introduced Woods and shared a few remarks from her teachers. Woods started at Alton Middle School in the seventh grade, and she has had a very successful two years.

“She is an amazing student,” Inman said. “She has had not just straight As, but A-pluses in every single quarter in every single class. She is a part of our National Junior Honor Society, and she says she loves being a part of that because she has the opportunity to give back to her community.”

Woods’s teachers recognized her as “an exceptional student” who often takes the time to help others with assignments. She is “extremely kind” and “tries her absolute best regardless of circumstances.” In her free time, Woods enjoys solving math problems, and she recently received first place in the middle school’s math competition both as an individual and as part of a team.

“We are very grateful to have Kieley as an example of excellence at Alton Middle School,” Inman concluded.

Woods thanked her mother for her support. Optimist Students of the Month receive a $25 gift card and can choose where to donate an additional $25. Woods decided to donate to Children’s Hospital.

Isaiah Taylor is a freshman student at Mark Twain School. His principal, Stacie Franke, noted that Taylor has increased his PSAT scores and is on track to finish this school year with all of his freshman credits. He is also a part of the high school’s wrestling team and takes a class at the high school campus.

“Isaiah was nominated and selected to be the recipient of this award due to his tremendous growth in the area of academics and social skills,” Franke said. “Isaiah has had many accomplishments throughout this school year.”

Taylor’s teachers noted that Taylor is “a pleasure” to work with. He has “a fun sense of humor” and high levels of maturity and empathy. His teachers recognized the growth he has shown, “especially his confidence,” which allows his classmates and teachers to enjoy how “respectful, funny and kind” he is.

“The staff at Mark Twain is very excited and proud to honor Isaiah with this award,” Franke added.

Taylor chose to donate his $25 to the Alton Boys and Girls Club.

