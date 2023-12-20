ALTON - The Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) Board of Education voted unanimously to approve Dr. Brian Saenz as the new Alton Middle School principal during the Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

Saenz will replace Dr. Cindy Inman, the current middle school principal, effective July 1, 2024.

“It seems like it’s full circle because I started in the middle school and I’m coming back to the middle school, so a lot of the parents I had in middle school, now I have their kids in elementary,” Saenz said during the meeting.

“So it’s exciting for me to continue all the initiatives that Dr. Inman has been working on at the middle school. It’s even more exciting for me to see some of the kids that I have coming up through elementary and kids I’ve had in the past, to see them through middle school into high school. So I thank you for the opportunity and appreciate it.”

Saenz has worked with ACUSD11 since 1995, first as a special education teacher and then in various administrative roles at North Middle School, Alton Middle School and Lovejoy Elementary. He currently serves as the principal of West Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner congratulated Saenz on the new position and also noted Inman’s accomplishments.

“We certainly have more time — a little bit more time, anyway — to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of Dr. Inman, but I’d also like to extend a round of applause for Dr. Inman,” Baumgartner said. “She’s done a fantastic job as the leader of Alton Middle School. We’re surely going to miss her.”

