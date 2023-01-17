HIGHLAND - Alton roared back in the Scott Credit Union Highland Tournament after falling behind early in the game and slipped by a strong Teutopolis girls' basketball team 58-56 on Monday night in the Highland Tournament.

T-Town raced to a 32-23 halftime lead, but the Redbirds came back with great intensity in the second half to pull out the win.

Laila Blakeny had 20 points to lead the Redbirds, Alyssa Lewis had 12 points. Kaylea Lacey had nine points, Proctor had eight, and Powers five. Talia Norman added four points.

T-Town’s Kaylee Niebrugge posted a game-high of 26 points in the contest. Emily Konkel scored 12 points and Courtney Gibson and Summer Wall had eight points apiece.

Alton head coach Deserea Howard said it was a good fourth quarter for her squad.

"That's who we are," she said. "We are tough, we don't quit and we are gritty. That's what you saw at the end of the game."

The win was the 21st straight for the Redbirds without a loss this season. Teutopolis falls to 19-3.

"We are putting things together right now," Howard said. "We need to stick to what's working and continue playing as a team to have success."

Alton plays Breese Mater Dei at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament. The championship game is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

