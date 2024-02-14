ALTON - The Alton River Dragons are proud to announce that they have been honored as the 2024 Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Partner of the Year. This prestigious award recognizes the outstanding contributions of the River Dragons in promoting tourism and economic development in the Riverbend area.

The partnership between the Alton River Dragons and Great Rivers & Routes has been instrumental in bringing significant sporting events to the region, with a standout example being the hosting of the National Club Baseball Association (NCBA) Division I & Division II World Series at Lloyd Hopkins Field in May of 2023. Over a two-week period, 16 college club baseball teams descended upon the Riverbend, generating over $1 million of economic impact for the local community

Article continues after sponsor message

Building upon the resounding success of the 2023 NCBA World Series, both the NCBA DI and DII competitions are set to return to Lloyd Hopkins Field once again this May. This reaffirms the River Dragons' commitment to fostering sports tourism in Alton and its surrounding areas.

"We are truly honored to receive the 2024 Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Partner of the Year award," said Steve Marso, Owner of the Alton River Dragons. "Our partnership with Great Rivers & Routes has allowed us to showcase the Riverbend region as a premier destination for sporting events, and we are thrilled to continue bringing exciting baseball action to our community."

The recognition as Tourism Partner of the Year underscores the Alton River Dragons' dedication to driving economic growth and promoting the unique attractions and experiences available in the Greater Alton area. Through collaborative efforts with Great Rivers & Routes, the River Dragons remain committed to elevating the region's profile as a top-tier destination for sports enthusiasts and visitors alike.

More like this: