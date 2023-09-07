ALTON - The Alton River Dragons announced today they have hired Steve Maddock as the new head coach, announced today by General Manager Dallas Martz.

Steve Maddock is a highly accomplished baseball coach with an extensive career that spans several professional baseball teams and organizations. He earned his bachelor of science degree in physical education with a minor in business from Howard Payne University in 1994. He currently serves as the head baseball coach at Trinity High School in Cedar Hill, Texas.

"Steve brings over 20 years of professional, college, and high school coaching experience to our club which I think is a great recipe for success in summer collegiate baseball," said Martz.

Steve spent 19 years in professional baseball, seven as a player, three as a coach, and nine years as a manager including winning the 2002 Central League Championship as the manager of the San Angelo Colts. He has coached at every level of baseball and owned and operated numerous baseball academies.

Maddock said he is very excited to be part of the Alton River Dragons' organization.

"I have heard great things about the team, the fans, and the city of Alton and look forward to a very successful season," Maddock said.

