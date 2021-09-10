ALTON - Alton River Dragons General Manager and Manager Darrell Handelsman are excited about the return of the Summer Collegiate Prospect League in 2022.

Handelsman has committed to return as field manager, something Martz is very much satisfied with. Steve and Jennifer Marso are owners of the River Dragons. The River Dragons were also a success from the economic standpoint this season, Martz said.

“I am very excited to be able to work with Darrell again next summer. He did a great job leading our first-ever River Dragons team, and I know he’s the guy to take the next step with as we continue to build something special here in Alton.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Martz described the 2021 opening in Alton as “incredible.”

“We watched our fan base grow game after game,” he said. “No doubt we are going to be a very successful Prospect League team here in Alton. Alton and the entire Riverbend area supported our team all summer long and for that, I am so thankful to our community! This offseason we will be working on our corporate sponsorships and securing our host families for our players next summer.”

The River Dragons finished the season 27-32 overall, the River Dragons showed constant improvement throughout the season.

More like this: