ALTON - Rosetta “Rosie” Brown, Alderwoman of Alton’s Fourth Ward, invites everyone to join her for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the Circle in Alton.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, community members will gather at State House Square, also known as the Circle, where College Avenue and Central Avenue intersect at the roundabout in Alton. This will be the third year that a Christmas tree is displayed.

“One of my platforms was beautification, and I’m seeing that at that location,” Brown said. “And some people are going through a lot right now, and just being able to come out and look up and see the beautiful lighting of the Christmas tree just brings joy and a great beginning of the Christmas spirit.”

The City of Alton will provide the tree, and the Alton Parks and Recreation Department will be present to oversee the lighting of the tree. A few Fourth Ward residents will be invited to flip the switch on the lights.

The Circle is in both the Third and Fourth Ward, so Brown often collaborates with Aderman Ray Strebel. Residents in both wards will enjoy the tree throughout the holiday season.

Brown added she is “so grateful” to the City for their donation of the tree. She also thanked Pride, Incorporated, a local beatification organization that recently landscaped and planted trees at the Circle. Brown promises it will be a fun night, and she hopes to see people from across the Riverbend community at 6 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, at the Circle.

“We’re asking everyone to come out and we may have some hot chocolate, we may have Santa Claus there. It’s going to be a great gathering. Our Circle will be lit until after Christmas,” Brown said. “We’ve looked forward to it for the last three years. As Alderwoman of the Fourth Ward, I wanted to see that Circle just ignite with beautiful lights and landscaping. I want to thank Pride Incorporated and everyone else that put their hands in the beautiful landscaping at the Circle since I’ve been a Fourth Ward Alderwoman. Teamwork makes the dream work.”

