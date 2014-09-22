On September 4, Molina Healthcare of Illinois announced the winners of its Community Champions Award in Springfield, Illinois. Alton resident Tom Johnson was one of three winners from across the state. Johnson was honored for his advocacy efforts to improve the lives of people with mental health conditions in Illinois.

Molina Healthcare’s Community Champions Awards program was created in 2006 to honor heroes in the community that positively affect the lives of others through their contributions and service. This year was the first time that Molina Healthcare of Illinois hosted its own Community Champions Awards. The winners received a Community Champions trophy and a $1,000 grant for the organization of their choice.

Johnson gave part of his grant to local behavioral health center WellSpring Resources where he serves on the Board of Directors.

“We are so grateful for this gift,” Karen Sopronyi-Tompkins, WellSpring Resources’ Chief Executive Officer, said. “Tom has dedicated a lot of time to our agency over the years, and he truly believes in our mission of promoting mental wellness. This grant will help us further that mission.”

Johnson worked for the Illinois Department of Human Services for 33 years. He retired in 2002 and since his retirement, he has continued to advocate for those with mental health problems. One of Johnson’s most ambitious efforts is bringing Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training to law enforcement in downstate Illinois. Since 2005, Johnson has donated hundreds of hours acting as CIT Coordinator. In this role, Johnson helps police officers complete specialized training for dealing with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis.

Johnson has served on WellSpring Resources’ Board of Directors for 12 years and is currently the Board Secretary. He is also on the boards of the United Way of Greater St. Louis, the Auxiliary Board of the Southwest Illinois Division of the United Way, Supportive Housing Providers Association, Madison County Urban League, and the Madison County Continuum of Care.

For more information, contact Lura January at (618) 208-2209 or ljanuary@wellspringresources.co.

Molina Healthcare's mission is to provide quality health services to financially vulnerable families and individuals covered by government programs. Molina Healthcare has health plans, medical clinics and a health information management solution.

Founded in 1959, WellSpring Resources is a total mental wellness resource serving Madison, Greene, Jersey, and Calhoun counties. With offices in Alton and Jerseyville WellSpring’s compassionate professionals work with children, adults and families to inspire hope and personal growth. Last year, over 7,000 people sought to change their lives for the better through WellSpring’s mental health and substance abuse services. Visit www.wellspringresources.co for more information.

The services Mental Health Court Case Management, Senior Services, Outpatient, Adult Community Support and Child/Adolescent Community Support and provider WellSpring Resources is funded by the Madison County Mental Health Board.

