ALTON - Recently, the Alton Renegades hosted a huge football tournament at Gordon Moore Park for ages 6 through 14.

Alton Park and Recreation Director Michael Haynes said there were 57 teams and some were as far away as Arkansas and Ohio.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The football tournament had teams from all over the Midwest,” Haynes said. “We had games both Saturday and Sunday all day long. It went really well from all the feedback we have heard.

"This is the first time we have done anything like that with youth football. We are trying to lock down a regional tournament sometime in December and sounds like we might be trending toward securing it. The tournament in the first weekend of December is a regional qualifier for the NFL’s Youth Program.”

More like this: