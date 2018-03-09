ALTON - “Authentic Adventures”, the 2018 travel guide created by the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, received top honors at the Illinois Governor’s Conference on Travel & Tourism.

The 56-page guide was named Best Visitors Publication during an awards ceremony held at the Palmer House in Chicago. Awards honored Illinois’ passionate travel and tourism marketing teams with the best marketing initiatives of 2017.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be recognized for the travel guide,” said Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Authentic Adventures was up against guides produced by much larger CVBs across the state. This award is a true celebration of all that is great about our region.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Travel and tourism professionals from around the country judged submissions in eight categories ranging from best social media marketing to best event or festival. Each category contained a Budget A for organizations with annual operating budgets of $500,000 and above and Budget B for organizations with budgets under $500,000. The Alton Regional CVB competed in the Budget A category.

“Authentic Adventures” was created as a travel magazine highlighting the outdoor, scenic, historic and family-centered activities available to travelers to the Meeting of the Great Rivers region. It features the work of local photographers and Instagrammers along with feature stories highlighting pet friendly adventures, places to find creative local pizzas, and the celebration of Robert Wadlow’s 100th birthday. The guide was designed by Sherrie Hickman of Creative Options Graphic Design in Edwardsville. Staff of the Alton Regional CVB created all content for the publication. The guide is supported by local advertising.

“We have a talented and creative staff at the Alton Regional CVB which is committed to showcasing our region,” Stawar said. “Marketing and Communications Director Stephanie Tate led the work on production of the travel guide. We look forward to creating additional marketing publications designed to bring travelers to the area.”

Travel and tourism drives significant contributions to Illinois’ economy. In 2016, Illinois welcomed 112 million visitors who generated more than $38 billion in travel expenditures for the state.

More like this: