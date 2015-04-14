Alton’s boys’ track team hit some personal record times and competed hard in the Belleville West Invitational track and field meet on Saturday, Redbirds’ track coach Eric Dickerson said.

“I think we did a good job,” coach Dickerson said. “I was very proud of their efforts.”

Cahokia won the meet with 150 points; followed by Minooka with 75.5 points and Edwardsville with 74 points.

O’Fallon posted 51.75 points for fourth; Belleville West had 42 points for fifth place in the team standings.

Alton’s 4 x 800 relay of Arie Macias, Lamar Agnew, James Steinman and Alexander Davis finished 12th in 8:52.76. The 4 x 100 relay was 19th with a time of 44.61.

Evan Rathgeb was 15th in the 3,200 meters for Alton with a time of 10:23.41. Macias was 13th in the 1,600 meters in 4:42.48. The Redbirds’ Harrison Henderson Jr. broke 24 seconds in the 200 with a time of 23.78 for 28th place. Alton’s 4 x 400 relay team was 20th (3:40.13).

“Arie Macias was under 4:50 in the mile and Alex Davis broke 5 minutes,” Dickerson said. “Evan Rathgeb set a p.r. in the 3,200. I thought our 4 x 100 and 4 x 200 both did an awesome job.”

