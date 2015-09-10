ALTON- The Alton High School Redbirds Girls Tennis team couldn’t keep up with the Edwardsville High School Tigers in their rescheduled matchup at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10 at AHS.

The Tigers defeated the Redbirds 0-9 in all of the day’s sets, adding one of the first losses to this year’s record for Alton.

“We’re playing one of the best teams around,” Alton Assistant Coach Jesse Macias said in regard to their competitors from Edwardsville, “It’s always fun to have the opportunity to go out there and compete.” Head Coach Robert Logan was not present at the day’s match.

Anna Blackledge, a senior varsity player for Alton, was impressed with how her singles opponent played. This was Blackledge’s first varsity start of her tennis career.

“It was really hard, and she was so good,” Blackledge said, “I did score a couple of points there, though!”

For the Redbirds, one loss is not going to make or break them for the entire season.

“We’ll see them at conference and again in sectionals,” Macias said, “but we always look forward to playing this team.”

As the Redbirds sing the praises for the Tigers, the team’s success may be a testament to their coach, David Lipe. Lipe has been a boys and girls tennis coach within the district for well over 15 years. His girls show excellent form and determination out on the tennis court.

The Alton Redbirds will enjoy one day off before the Triad Invitational Tournament at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Triad High School.

The Tigers will compete at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 11. in a duals tournament at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, MO.

