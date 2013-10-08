Discover how simply your business or organization’s recycling can be handled, even with the challenges your location may have.

Our kick off "Pep Rally" is scheduled for Friday, October 25 at the Riverbender.com Community Center's Auditorium. Always Green’s Founder and President, Cliff Roberts will be presenting at 2 and 4pm. An informal open house will coincide with the event. The Sierra Club will provide light refreshments and Always Green will provide recycled shopping bags for all in attendance.

Article continues after sponsor message

How can Always Green help a local business like yours? The Riverbender.com Community Center currently hosts 4 rolling recycle totes, like Alton residents use. Always Green empties them each week. We reduce the amount of trash hauled to landfill; and the trash bill each month!

Sponsored by Always Green Recycling, Sierra club, AltonMain Street, and Riverbender.com

More like this: