High school senior night is always a timet to celebrate, but for coaches it is sad to see the four-year players go.

That was the case for Alton High School girls basketball coach Bobby Rickman on the final regular season game and senior night for his players in a contest against Edwardsville on Thursday.

Edwardsville won the game, but Rickman said he feels this year’s senior group has set the program up where it will go forward in a positive position for the future.

Alton seniors are forward Konnie Miller, guard Jordann Wilson, guard/forward Cheriena Mitchell and guard/forward Megan Paulda.

“These girls have been here all four years and been a big part of the program,” Rickman said. “They have set the foundation for the future. We have had a lot of obstacles this season, but I think we have learned some life lessons.”

Rickman said he is hopeful that his team will get on track in the Alton Regional next week.

“Everything starts over with the regional,” he said. “Everyone gets a second chance.”

